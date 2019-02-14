Birchbox has a selection of its popular beauty boxes and much more on sale at 30% off

- Feb. 14th 2019 4:17 pm ET

Birchbox takes 30% off select sale items. You’ll see this discount in-cart. Orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping. Save on both curated kits and individual products. We’re particularly fond of the Limited Edition: Birchbox x Vogue: Transformation Box for $47.60 in-cart. It’s regularly $68, but the products within carry a $265 value. This 7-piece set includes items — most of them full-size — that have been inspired by the March 2019 issue of Vogue. It features brands such as Huxley, Saturday Skin, Milk, YSL, and more. Rated 4+/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites from this sale.

More top picks from this sale:

Birchbox x Vogue: Transformation Box includes:

  • Milk Makeup Blur Stick
  • YSL Beauty Mascara Vinyl Couture in I’m The Storm
  • M·A·C Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
  • Huxley Secret of Sahara Grab Water Essence
  • Babor Perfect Glow Ampoule Concentrates
  • Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask
  • Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System

