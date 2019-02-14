Botley the Coding Robot will teach your kids early STEM skills for $42 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon offers the Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set for $41.99 shipped. Also at Target and Best Buy’s eBay storefront. You can find it for closer to $50 at Nordstrom. Meanwhile, it’s $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Amazon had been selling it for $55 before dropping to today’s all-time low. Just pop some AAA batteries into Botley and it’s ready to teach your child basic STEM skills. The 77-piece activity set includes detachable robot arms, 40 coding cards, 6 double-sided tiles, 27 obstacle building pieces, and a starter guide. This Toy of the Year 2019 finalist is rated 4.5/5 stars.
Your budding coder can train Botley to go through an obstacle course with the Learning Resources Botley The Coding Robot Accessory Set for $20 Prime shipped. This 41-piece kit includes dominoes, swinging hammers, rolling balls, and more.
Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set features:
- READY RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX: Botley is ready to code right out of the box! Have 5 AAA batteries and a Phillips screwdriver nearby and this coding robot will have your kid coding in minutes with code games, creativity and fun (3 AAA batteries for Botley and 2 AAA for the remote programmer)
- SCREEN-FREE: Botley features completely screen-free coding: no phone or tablet required Botley’s easy-to-use remote programmer transmits your commands and sends him rolling
- SMART LOGIC: Now smart logic gives Botley the ability to detect objects in front of him and avoid them. He can also follow looping commands, take on obstacle courses, and follow black-line paths. He even has hidden features to unlock
- 77-PIECE ACTIVITY SET: Coding robots are great at learning new things, so Botley comes with a remote programmer, detachable robot arms, 40 coding cards, 6 double-sided tiles, 27 obstacle building pieces and a starter guide with coding challenges