Botley the Coding Robot will teach your kids early STEM skills for $42 (Reg. up to $80)

- Feb. 14th 2019 1:06 pm ET

$42
0

Amazon offers the Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set for $41.99 shipped. Also at Target and Best Buy’s eBay storefront. You can find it for closer to $50 at Nordstrom. Meanwhile, it’s $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Amazon had been selling it for $55 before dropping to today’s all-time low. Just pop some AAA batteries into Botley and it’s ready to teach your child basic STEM skills. The 77-piece activity set includes detachable robot arms, 40 coding cards, 6 double-sided tiles, 27 obstacle building pieces, and a starter guide. This Toy of the Year 2019 finalist is rated 4.5/5 stars.

Your budding coder can train Botley to go through an obstacle course with the Learning Resources Botley The Coding Robot Accessory Set for $20 Prime shipped. This 41-piece kit includes dominoes, swinging hammers, rolling balls, and more.

Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set features:

  • READY RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX: Botley is ready to code right out of the box! Have 5 AAA batteries and a Phillips screwdriver nearby and this coding robot will have your kid coding in minutes with code games, creativity and fun (3 AAA batteries for Botley and 2 AAA for the remote programmer)
  • SCREEN-FREE: Botley features completely screen-free coding: no phone or tablet required Botley’s easy-to-use remote programmer transmits your commands and sends him rolling
  • SMART LOGIC: Now smart logic gives Botley the ability to detect objects in front of him and avoid them. He can also follow looping commands, take on obstacle courses, and follow black-line paths. He even has hidden features to unlock
  • 77-PIECE ACTIVITY SET: Coding robots are great at learning new things, so Botley comes with a remote programmer, detachable robot arms, 40 coding cards, 6 double-sided tiles, 27 obstacle building pieces and a starter guide with coding challenges
$42

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Target Toys & Hobbies

About the Author