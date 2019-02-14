Keep yourself organized with the Brother P-Touch Label Maker for $20 (Reg. up to $35)

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. It goes for as much as $35 at B&H and Staples. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen since Amazon dropped the price to $10 for Black Friday. Create labels for files, cables, your lunch in the office refrigerator, and so much more. The P-Touch allows you to store as many as 30 labels at once. You can review label designs on the LCD before you print them to make sure they’re just right. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Protect your label maker if you plan on taking it with you with the Hermitshell Hard EVA Travel Case for $13 Prime shipped.

Brother P-Touch Label Maker features: