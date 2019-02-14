Get rid of that deep fryer for a healthier choice: Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer for $55 (Reg. $90+)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $140, but sells for $89 at Home Depot and starts at around $73 on Amazon. This is also matching our previous deal price. This model has 7 preset cooking modes, adjustable temperature control, built-in timer and more than enough space to accommodate meals for the whole family. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll certainly pay a whole lot more for a comparable Philips model, but today’s deal is even less than the similar GoWISE option by $25+. However, our Home Goods Guide is full of notable deals for around the house today including coffee makers, vacuums, blenders and much more.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer: