Get rid of that deep fryer for a healthier choice: Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer for $55 (Reg. $90+)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $54.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $140, but sells for $89 at Home Depot and starts at around $73 on Amazon. This is also matching our previous deal price. This model has 7 preset cooking modes, adjustable temperature control, built-in timer and more than enough space to accommodate meals for the whole family. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
You’ll certainly pay a whole lot more for a comparable Philips model, but today’s deal is even less than the similar GoWISE option by $25+. However, our Home Goods Guide is full of notable deals for around the house today including coffee makers, vacuums, blenders and much more.
Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:
Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.