Outfit your front door w/ a smart lock from $119: Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt Set $199, more

Today only, Home Depot is discounting a selection of smart deadbolts starting at $119 shipped. One standout is the Schlage Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt Handle Set in silver or bronze for $199. You’ll also find it available at Amazon for the same price. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $30 of the all-time low. Notable features here include Z-Wave support, a touchscreen for keyless entry and more. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 950 customers. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for some additional top picks.
Other notable smart lock deals:
- Kwikset Kevo Convert: $119 (Reg. $149)
- Kwikset Z-Wave SmartCode 910: $134 (Reg. $170)
- Kwikset SmartCode 915: $143 (Reg. $179)
- Kwikset Premis Touchscreen: $229 (Reg. $330)
- and more…
Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt features:
Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Left Handed Accent Lever Handleset. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handleset’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm.