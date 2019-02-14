This HP 12-inch Chromebook has a 2-in-1 design for creating on-the-go: $399 (Reg. $599)

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy Members the HP 2-in-1 12-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 1GHz/4GB/32GB for $399 shipped. As a comparison, we typically see it for as much as $599 and we’ve not tracked an offer less than $499 all time. This model sports a 2-in-1 design that delivers a traditional Chromebook experience and a tablet when needed. Features include 4GB of RAM and 32GB worth of on-board storage. Ships with HP’s Active Pen for creating content via stylus. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Put your savings towards and stylish sleeve. Tote around this new Chromebook in one of Amazon’s felt cases that are available in two different colors. More details here.
HP 2-in-1 Chromebook features:
Chromebook convertible laptop. Its detachable touch-screen display lets you enjoy brilliant 2K content, and you can write and draw on it with the included Active Pen. This HP Chromebook convertible laptop has 32GB of storage, and its Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM provide smooth performance.