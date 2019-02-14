This HP 12-inch Chromebook has a 2-in-1 design for creating on-the-go: $399 (Reg. $599)

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy Members the HP 2-in-1 12-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 1GHz/4GB/32GB for $399 shipped. As a comparison, we typically see it for as much as $599 and we’ve not tracked an offer less than $499 all time. This model sports a 2-in-1 design that delivers a traditional Chromebook experience and a tablet when needed. Features include 4GB of RAM and 32GB worth of on-board storage. Ships with HP’s Active Pen for creating content via stylus. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings towards and stylish sleeve. Tote around this new Chromebook in one of Amazon’s felt cases that are available in two different colors. More details here.

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook features: