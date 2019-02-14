Drift and power slide with Huffy’s $99 Electric Green Machine Ride-On Trike (Reg. $230)

Feb. 14th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the Huffy Electric Green 24V Machine Ride-On Trike for $99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a $130 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. Huffy’s electric ride-on trike features a 250W motor capable of hitting speeds of 12MPH. Its power control handbrake allows you to pull off sick drifts and power slides. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some protection alongside the trike, as it’s always a bright idea to wear a helmet!

Huffy Electric Green Machine Ride-On Trike features:

  • Color is Silver flake and lime and assembled size is 56″ x 34″ x 22″
  • Run time is approximately 30 minutes on a 12 hour charging cycle
  • Durable tubular steel frame, thumb operated push-button throttle and hand brake, batteries and charger included

Huffy electric green machine features 24 volts powering a 250 watt motor capable of 12MPH. Super-slick 700g green machine rear wheels with sealed cartridge bearings for improved sliding action. Powerful hand brake with motor cut-off for improved control and safety. Adjustable bucket seat to fit most riders.

