Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Sale refreshes your handbags, apparel & more w/ an extra 30% off

Kate Spade’s celebrating Valentine’s Day with an extra 30% off sale items when you apply promo code MORELOVE at checkout. All sales are final, and all orders receive free delivery. The Hayes Street Nandy Tote is a great option for everyday carry and it features a unique tassel detailing that will stand out with any outfit. It’s currently on sale for $146, which is down from its original rate of $298. It’s available in four color options and its spacious interior can hold all of your essentials.

Another great option is the Watson Lane Quilted Sam that can be worn as a crossbody, handbag or worn over the shoulder. Its black color is versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe and it’s a great bag for a date night. It’s on sale for $112 and originally was priced at $228.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include: