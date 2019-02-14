Assemble the 12-inch LEGO Darth Vader figure for $23 (Reg. $30) + Batman, City and more from $6

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader 75534 for $22.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Alternatively, you can opt for free in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for a $7 discount from the going rate and comes within $1.50 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Standing over 12-inches tall, the Darth Vader Buildable Figure is a great piece for displaying your love of Star Wars. Alternatively, you can bring home the $8 BrickHeadz Vader instead, which I find makes a nice addition to your desk. Head below for more deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader features:

Rule with a plastic fist with this buildable and highly posable Darth Vader figure. This impressive figure features detailed armor and chest decoration, textile tunic and cape, and a detachable Lightsaber. Imperial leaders will love swinging his arm in battle using the wheel on his back, and lifting Lord Vader’s helmet to reveal the scarred face of fallen Jedi warrior, Anakin Skywalker.