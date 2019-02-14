Lenovo’s Smart Display returns to $100 for 8-inch, $150 for 10-inch (Reg. up to $250)

Walmart offers the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Also available in the 10-inch version for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $250, Best Buy currently has them on sale for $150 and $200 with this being a match for our last mention. Google Assistant is a great addition to any home, but I’ve really enjoyed having it on a screen in my kitchen and office. Though I use the Google Home Hub, Lenovo’s offering features larger displays and bigger speakers, making it more of a media center instead of just a smart display. Rated 4.4+ stars at Best Buy. Not sure whether you should get a Home Hub or Lenovo’s Smart Display? We have a great explainer just for you that outlines both devices.

Nomad Base Station

Something that would go great with your Lenovo Smart Display would be a set of Philips Hue bulbs. Best Buy currently has a 3-pack on sale for $100, which would normally set you back $150.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features: