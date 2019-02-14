These measuring cups offer an angled level to make guessing a thing of the past for $16

Amazon offers the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set for $16 Prime shipped. At 20% off the going rate, this is the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. The one thing I hate about measuring cups is bending over to look at them from the side to see how much is in there. These offer an angled line inside that you can view from the top, allowing you to easily see how much is in the cup without bending over. Rated a staggering 4.8/5 stars from nearly 1,000 at-home chefs.

Nomad Base Station

Though measuring cups like those above are great for larger portions, check out the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons with Magnetic Snaps at $10 Prime shipped for smaller jobs.

OXO Angled Measuring Cup features: