The Roku Express streaming stick makes any TV smart & has never been more affordable at $24

Walmart offers the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Stick plus 1-month of YouTube TV for $24 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35+. Also at Amazon, B&H, or Best Buy for $1 more. Normally $30 for the Roku and $40 for a month of YouTube TV, this beats our last mention by $1 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you don’t have a smart TV, this is a great way to add Netflix, Hulu, and more to any display in your home at a budget-friendly price. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re more on the Amazon train, check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 (Orig. $40). This would be a great option for those who use Prime Video and other Amazon services, plus it can easily be controlled by Alexa.
Roku Express Streaming Media Player features:
- Simple setup with an included High Speed HDMI Cable
- Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation
- 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel
- Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO NOW and SHOWTIME to cable alternatives like Sling TV or YouTube TV to live sports and news on CBS News, ABC News and ESPN
- Free Roku mobile app for private listening, voice search and more