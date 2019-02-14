Expand your DIY toolkit w/ RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ 5-piece combo set for $149 ($400+ value)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $149 shipped. Separately, you’d pay over $400 for all of these tools and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. It’s almost time to tackle spring projects, so you better be ready for anything that could come your way. You’ll get a drill, impact driver, flashlight, reciprocating saw, two batteries, and more with this 5-tool bundle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly approach, the 54-piece BLACK+DECKER 8V Drill & Home Tool Kit is under $50 shipped at Amazon and would be a great starting point for the home improvement beginner. You won’t get as powerful or as many tools like the above RYOBI kit, but it’s perfect for those who are just beginning the DIY life.

RYOBI 5-Tool Combo Kit features: