Add Gigabit Ethernet to your Mac with TP-Link’s $10 Prime shipped USB 3.0 Adapter (33% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $5 discount from the going rate, is $1 less than our previous mention and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Whether you need to add Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to your Mac, PC or even a Raspberry Pi, this adapter is a fantastic option. Its folding design also makes it great for even the most compact travel setups. Over 170 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a model for your USB-C MacBook, the AmazonBasics is a worthy alternative at $18.50.

