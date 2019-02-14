Add Gigabit Ethernet to your Mac with TP-Link’s $10 Prime shipped USB 3.0 Adapter (33% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $5 discount from the going rate, is $1 less than our previous mention and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Whether you need to add Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to your Mac, PC or even a Raspberry Pi, this adapter is a fantastic option. Its folding design also makes it great for even the most compact travel setups. Over 170 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
If you’re looking for a model for your USB-C MacBook, the AmazonBasics is a worthy alternative at $18.50.
TP-Link USB Gigabit Ethernet Adapter features:
- USB to Ethernet adapter: Enables you to turn your laptop’s USB port into a RJ45 Ethernet port to enjoy stable network connection
- Ultra-High Speed: Experience full 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit speed over your PC’s USB 30 port Extremely good for transferring large files, playing online games, live video chatting, and streaming HD videos, etc
- Universal Compatible: Plug and play for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS, so it’s easy to use for all kind of MacBook, Chromebook, Windows Surface, Raspberry Pi, etc