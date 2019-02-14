Vineyard Vines Presidents’ Day Sale cuts an extra 30% off already-reduced items from $41

Vineyards Vines Whale of a Sale offers an extra 30% off already-reduced items with code WINTER19 at checkout. Receive complimentary delivery on orders of $125 or more. The men’s Saltwater 1/4 Zip Pullover is a stylish and versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. You can style it with jeans, shorts, joggers or khakis alike and it’s available in eight color options. Plus, you can layer it under vests, over button-down shirts and more. Originally priced at $99, during the sale you can find it marked down to $55. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Solid Edgartown Polo $45 (Orig. $80)
- Sankaty Performance 1/2-Zip $70 (Orig. $125)
- Pin Oak Classic Tucker Shirt $58 (Orig. $99)
- Saltwater 1/4-Zip Pullover $55 (Orig. $99)
- Fairway Tech Pants $100 (Orig. $125)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Striped Sankaty Madaket Tee Dress $62 (Orig. $108)
- Double Face Relaxed Funnel Neck Pullover $68 (Orig. $118)
- Soiree Stripe Bow Top $42 (Orig. $88)
- Gingham Sleeveless Flounce Shirt $50 (Orig. $88)
- Mock Neck Button Pullover $42 (Orig. $88)
L.L. Bean's Flash Sale takes 25% off your order, including duck boots, outerwear, more https://t.co/cBDzlo98lb by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/N03F9gBtLJ
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 14, 2019