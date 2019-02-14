Vineyard Vines Presidents’ Day Sale cuts an extra 30% off already-reduced items from $41

Vineyards Vines Whale of a Sale offers an extra 30% off already-reduced items with code WINTER19 at checkout. Receive complimentary delivery on orders of $125 or more. The men’s Saltwater 1/4 Zip Pullover is a stylish and versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. You can style it with jeans, shorts, joggers or khakis alike and it’s available in eight color options. Plus, you can layer it under vests, over button-down shirts and more. Originally priced at $99, during the sale you can find it marked down to $55. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: