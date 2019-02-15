Abercrombie’s Flash Sale takes 50% off select jeans, outerwear, tops & more from $14

This weekend only, Abercrombie takes 50% off select styles with deals on jeans, outerwear and more. Prices area as marked. Orders of $75 or more receive free delivery. The Kennan Straight Jeans for men are on sale for $39, which is down from their original rate of $78. They’re available in a array of color options and perfect for everyday wear. These jeans feature a modern fit where you can easily roll the hem and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews. If you’re looking for a boot cut option the Kirby Jeans are a great choice and are also on sale for $39. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: