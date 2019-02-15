Abercrombie’s Flash Sale takes 50% off select jeans, outerwear, tops & more from $14

This weekend only, Abercrombie takes 50% off select styles with deals on jeans, outerwear and more. Prices area as marked. Orders of $75 or more receive free delivery. The Kennan Straight Jeans for men are on sale for $39, which is down from their original rate of $78. They’re available in a array of color options and perfect for everyday wear. These jeans feature a modern fit where you can easily roll the hem and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews. If you’re looking for a boot cut option the Kirby Jeans are a great choice and are also on sale for $39. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Kennan Straight Jeans $39 (Orig. $78)
- Kirby Bootcut Jeans $39 (Orig. $78)
- Cozy Crewneck Sweater $34 (Orig. $68)
- Skinny Chino Pants $34 (Orig. $68)
- Long-Sleeve Icon Henley $14 (Orig. $28)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Colorblock Sherpa Pullover $34 (Orig. $68)
- Cozy Henley T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $38)
- Pullover Zipper Crew Sweatshirt $29 (Orig. $58)
- Open Front Cardigan $34 (Orig. $68)
- Long-Sleeve Button-Up Dress $29 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
Nordstrom Winter Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Nike, Under Armour, more https://t.co/hQdzolpdrN by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/5JjufYpGSe
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 15, 2019