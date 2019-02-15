Best Buy offers Gourmia’s 6-Quart Smart Pot Multi Cooker at $40 for today only (Reg. $70+)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker (GPC655) for $39.99 shipped. It is listed as regularly up to $140 at Best Buy but this model sells for closer to $70 at Amazon. For comparison sake, the Gourmia 6-quart option without the fancy display is on sale for $60 right now. Today’s deal features a 6-quart capacity, a safety locking lid and multiple preset functions including slow cook, saute/brown, pressure cook and steam. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re looking to jump up to Instant Pot instead, we still have the 8-quart Multi Cooker at $100 shipped (Reg. $140). But even the next best price on a comparable 6-quart Instant Pot is $69 shipped ($10 off). Either way, be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, measuring cups, lighting, tools and more.

Shorten cooking times with this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its airtight lid and 12-level safety system let you prepare delicious meals quickly and securely, and the 6-quart capacity ensures hearty portions for your entire family. This Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker provides multiple functions so you can master a rich diversity of recipes.