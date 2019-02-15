Best Buy offers Gourmia’s 6-Quart Smart Pot Multi Cooker at $40 for today only (Reg. $70+)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker (GPC655) for $39.99 shipped. It is listed as regularly up to $140 at Best Buy but this model sells for closer to $70 at Amazon. For comparison sake, the Gourmia 6-quart option without the fancy display is on sale for $60 right now. Today’s deal features a 6-quart capacity, a safety locking lid and multiple preset functions including slow cook, saute/brown, pressure cook and steam. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If you’re looking to jump up to Instant Pot instead, we still have the 8-quart Multi Cooker at $100 shipped (Reg. $140). But even the next best price on a comparable 6-quart Instant Pot is $69 shipped ($10 off). Either way, be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, measuring cups, lighting, tools and more.
Gourmia 6-Quart Smart Pot Pressure Cooker:
Shorten cooking times with this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its airtight lid and 12-level safety system let you prepare delicious meals quickly and securely, and the 6-quart capacity ensures hearty portions for your entire family. This Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker provides multiple functions so you can master a rich diversity of recipes.