Here’s your chance to bring home an 8-quart Instant Pot Multi Cooker at $100 shipped (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $99.95 shipped. Currently matched at Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. Regularly $140, this is the lowest price we have tracked since the holiday deal season last year and the best we can find. It combines 7 kitchen appliances into one including a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt marker and warmer.” It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from nearly 31,000 happy Amazon customers. More details below.
While it’s hard to go wrong with the insanely popular Instant Pots when they are on sale, you can certainly get an 8-quart multi-cooker for less. The well-rated Gourmia GPC800 is currently sitting at $62.99 shipped. But make sure you go grab some FREE Instant Pot cookbooks while you can.
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt Multi-Cooker:
- Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button