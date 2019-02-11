Here’s your chance to bring home an 8-quart Instant Pot Multi Cooker at $100 shipped (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $99.95 shipped. Currently matched at Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. Regularly $140, this is the lowest price we have tracked since the holiday deal season last year and the best we can find. It combines 7 kitchen appliances into one including a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt marker and warmer.” It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from nearly 31,000 happy Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it’s hard to go wrong with the insanely popular Instant Pots when they are on sale, you can certainly get an 8-quart multi-cooker for less. The well-rated Gourmia GPC800 is currently sitting at $62.99 shipped. But make sure you go grab some FREE Instant Pot cookbooks while you can.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt Multi-Cooker: