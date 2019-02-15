Converse revamps your sneakers & more with an extra 25% off with deals from $30

Nike is offering an extra 25% off clearance Converse styles with code XTRA25 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneakers are $40, which is $30 off the original rate. This style comes in brown, black or blue and features two-toned laces for versatility. They are great for casual events.
If you’re looking for a gym bag the Condura 3-Way Duffle is a great option. It’s originally priced at $85; however, during the sale you can find it marked down to $51. It features a spacious interior and an oversize sneaker compartment. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top $40 (Orig. $70)
- All Star Stone Wash High Top $37 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck 70 High Top Vintage $49 (Orig. $85)
- Condura 3-Way Duffle Bag $51 (Orig. $85)
- Star Chevron Embroidered Joggers $30 (Orig. $55)
The most notable deals for women include:
- All Star Frilly Thrills High Top $43 (Orig. $75)
- Luxe Cropped Crew Sweatshirt $36 (Orig. $65)
- All Star Stripes Low Top $34 (Orig. $60)
- All Star Frilly Thrills Low Top $40 (Orig. $70)
- Street 22 Backpack $39 (Orig. $65)
