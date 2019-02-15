Converse revamps your sneakers & more with an extra 25% off with deals from $30

Nike is offering an extra 25% off clearance Converse styles with code XTRA25 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneakers are $40, which is $30 off the original rate. This style comes in brown, black or blue and features two-toned laces for versatility. They are great for casual events.

If you’re looking for a gym bag the Condura 3-Way Duffle is a great option. It’s originally priced at $85; however, during the sale you can find it marked down to $51. It features a spacious interior and an oversize sneaker compartment. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: