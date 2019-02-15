Outfit your desk with a new monitor: Dell UltraSharp 24-inch $180 (Reg. $225), more from $80

- Feb. 15th 2019 2:25 pm ET

0

Newegg offers the Dell U2415 UltraSharp 24-inch 1080p Monitor for $179.99 shipped when code EMCTVUA24 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $45 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $20 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen. Dell’s UltraSharp monitor features two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 hub and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $80.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Dell U2415 UltraSharp Monitor features:

This UltraSharp U2415 24″ Widescreen LED Backlit IPS Monitor from Dell utilizes in-plane switching technology to produce 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles. The widescreen display features a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m² brightness rating, and a 6 ms response time for crisp, clear picture quality.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg

Newegg
Dell

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go