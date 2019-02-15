Outfit your desk with a new monitor: Dell UltraSharp 24-inch $180 (Reg. $225), more from $80

Newegg offers the Dell U2415 UltraSharp 24-inch 1080p Monitor for $179.99 shipped when code EMCTVUA24 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $45 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $20 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen. Dell’s UltraSharp monitor features two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 hub and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $80.
Other notable monitor deals include:
- AOC 21.5-inch 1080p: $80 (Reg. $100) | Best Buy
- AOC 23.5-inch 1080p: $100 (Reg. $150) | Best Buy
- AOC 27-inch 1080p: $130 (Reg. $200) | Best Buy
- Acer 1440p: $160 (Reg. $200) | Newegg
- w/ code 217UZRZ6
- LG 29-inch 1080p: $179 (Reg. $239) | BuyDig
- w/ code SYNC
Dell U2415 UltraSharp Monitor features:
This UltraSharp U2415 24″ Widescreen LED Backlit IPS Monitor from Dell utilizes in-plane switching technology to produce 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles. The widescreen display features a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m² brightness rating, and a 6 ms response time for crisp, clear picture quality.
