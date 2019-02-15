Clean messes w/ Dyson’s V6 Fluffy Vacuum + 3 Extra Tools for a new low of $160 ($300+ value)

Dyson is offering its V6 Fluffy Vacuum Cleaner + 3 Extra Tools for $159.99 shipped. Note: The extra tools must be selected during checkout and will only be available for those who auto-register. This bundle can easily be valued at $300+ considering Jet’s pricing and Dyson’s $65 stated worth of the 3 additional tools. Today’s deal beats the lowest price we have tracked for the vacuum alone by $10. This bundle includes the V6 Fluffy Vacuum (obviously), a multi-angle brush, mattress tool, stiff bristle brush, and more, providing loads of versatility to keep your home looking its best. Twenty minutes of battery will be enough to knock out most tasks and a high-power mode lasts about a third of that time and provides immense suction for tougher messes. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of reviewers.

If you’re on the fence about that price and don’t need the included accessories, have a look at this $105 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. Its battery offers up to 25 minutes of fade-free suction that works on hard floors, area rugs, and other types of carpeting. At such a bargain price with a 4.2/5 star rating, it’s no surprise that this ranks highly on Amazon’s best-seller list.

Dyson V6 Fluffy Vacuum Cleaner features: