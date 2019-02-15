Today’s Gold Box has Garmin GPS Systems and Fitness Trackers from $50 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GPS City (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Garmin Drive 60LM GPS Unit in certified refurbished condition for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, Best Buy offers it for $190 new and today’s deal is a match of the lowest price we’ve seen. Features include a six-inch color display, lifetime map updates, plus alerts for speed cameras and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More below.
Garmin Drive 60LM USA features:
- DRIVER ALERTS – Receive alerts for upcoming sharp curves, speed changes, school zones, a fatigue warning, nearby red light and speed cameras and more
- EASY TO USE – Dedicated GPS navigators display current street, current speed, speed limit and arrival time
- FOURSQUARE – Preloaded data from Foursquare adds millions of new and popular stores, restaurants and more
- DIRECT ACCESS – Simplifies navigating to select complex destinations, such as malls and airports