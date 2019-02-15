Today’s Gold Box has Garmin GPS Systems and Fitness Trackers from $50 (Cert. Refurb)

- Feb. 15th 2019 7:30 am ET

From $50
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GPS City (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Garmin Drive 60LM GPS Unit in certified refurbished condition for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, Best Buy offers it for $190 new and today’s deal is a match of the lowest price we’ve seen. Features include a six-inch color display, lifetime map updates, plus alerts for speed cameras and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More below.

Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on Garmin GPS units and fitness trackers. You’ll find a wide-range of models available here for just about any setup.

Garmin Drive 60LM USA features:

  • DRIVER ALERTS – Receive alerts for upcoming sharp curves, speed changes, school zones, a fatigue warning, nearby red light and speed cameras and more
  • EASY TO USE – Dedicated GPS navigators display current street, current speed, speed limit and arrival time
  • FOURSQUARE – Preloaded data from Foursquare adds millions of new and popular stores, restaurants and more
  • DIRECT ACCESS – Simplifies navigating to select complex destinations, such as malls and airports
