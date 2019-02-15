Sleep or study better with the LectroFan White Noise Machine for $35 (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 15th 2019 4:00 pm ET

$35
Amazon offers the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine in White for $35.36 shipped. Regularly $50 – which is what you’d still pay at Best Buy and Walmart – this is a match of our expired mention from two weeks ago and among the best prices we’ve tracked. Whether you want a more restful night’s sleep or a distraction-free study session, this white noise machine has you covered. It features 10 fan sounds plus 10 ambient noise variations. A solid state design means you’ll hear non-repeating sounds with no moving parts. More than 7,000 customers have come together to rate it 4.5/5 stars.

For something more portable and budget-friendly, there’s the Jarvania White Noise Machine for $17 Prime shipped. It only features six sounds but includes a headphone jack. Plus, it’s small enough to fit inside a travel bag so you can take it with you on vacation. Rated 4/5 stars.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine features:

  • This FFP edition comes in frustration-free packaging
  • Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise
  • Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
  • Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
  • Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment. Compact and portable
$35

