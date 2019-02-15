Upgrade your flower beds & more w/ this 2-pack of LED solar string lights for $9 Prime shipped

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the LITOM 100 LED Solar String Light 2-pack for $8.99 Prime shipped when you use code 9K5VH5ET at checkout. Regularly closer to $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. These solar lights would be a great way to upgrade your flower beds without running power cables. They are IP64 waterproof offer multiple modes from flashing to steady and are small enough to fit into any area. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For more illumination, we still have a 4-pack of premium motion-sensing LED solar lights for $33 shipped at Amazon. These would be great to light up your yard for parties and more this spring.

LITOM LED Solar String Light features: