Lululemon offers hundreds of deals from $39 + free shipping: outerwear, sneakers, more

- Feb. 15th 2019 1:09 pm ET

from $39
0

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale refreshes its styles with up to 60% off and deals from $39. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. The Men’s Vent Long-Sleeve T-Shirt will be a go-to for workouts. Its breathable and lightweight material will help you to stay comfortable. Even better, it’s on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $78. You can wear this shirt with the 9-inch Linerless Shorts and APL TechLoom Bliss Sneakers for a fashionable workout look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

from $39

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lululemon

Lululemon

About the Author