Lululemon offers hundreds of deals from $39 + free shipping: outerwear, sneakers, more

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale refreshes its styles with up to 60% off and deals from $39. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. The Men’s Vent Long-Sleeve T-Shirt will be a go-to for workouts. Its breathable and lightweight material will help you to stay comfortable. Even better, it’s on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $78. You can wear this shirt with the 9-inch Linerless Shorts and APL TechLoom Bliss Sneakers for a fashionable workout look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vent Long Sleeve T-Shirt $49 (Orig. $78)
- APL TechLoom Bliss Sneaker $139 (Orig. $200)
- 9-inch Linerless Shorts $49 (Orig. $78)
- Surge Warm Shield Half-Zip $99 (Orig. $128)
- About-Face Bomber Jacket $139 (Orig. $198)
Our top picks for women include:
- APL TechLoom Phantom Sneaker $109 (Orig. $165)
- Define Jacket $89 (Orig. $119)
- All The Right Places Crop Tights $89 (Orig. $118)
- Energy Bra $39 (Orig. $52)
- Down For It All Vest $119 (Orig. $148)
