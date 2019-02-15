Magazine titles from under $5/yr: ESPN, GQ, Women’s Health, Architectural Digest, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a bunch of solid offers at $4.80 per year with free delivery. Along with our usual list of top tier titles like Bon Appetit, GQ, ESPN, Women’s Health and more, we are also seeing some deals that don’t often pop up in the usual end-of-week promotions. Head below for all the details.

Many of the aforementioned titles usually drop to around $5 per year in these sales so we are getting a little bit of an extra price drop this weekend. For example, titles like GQ and ESPN go for $10 to $30 per year respectively, and are both down at $4.80 in this weekend’s sale.

But one title to that we don’t often see down this low is Architectural Digest. It tends to fetch closer to $6 or $7 in the weekly deals, but is also down at $4.80 with the rest of the selection. Regularly $25, it is currently on sale for $10 per year at Amazon, for comparison.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

ESPN Magazine: