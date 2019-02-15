Rockport Sitewide Flash Sale cuts 30% off fresh styles from $31 & free shipping

Rockport is currently offering 30% off sitewide with promo code LONGWKND19 at checkout during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Eligible items are as marked. Plus, all orders get free delivery. The most notable deal for men is the Total Motion Classic Dress Slip-On Loafers that are perfect for transitioning into spring. Originally these loafers were priced at $150; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $73. Stay comfortable throughout the day with their cushioned footbed and breathable linings. Plus, they feature a lightweight design and slip-on style for added convenience. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Westbrook PT Chukka Boot $62 (Orig. $125)
- Rugged Cap Top Boots $71 (Orig. $145)
- Total Motion Sport Dress Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- City Edge Lace-Up Sneaker $84 (Orig. $120)
- Total Motion Classic Dress Slip-On $73 (Orig. $150)
Our top picks for women include:
- Total Motion Raina Plain Boot $56 (Orig. $160)
- Total Motion Tied Ballet Flat $31 (Orig. $110)
- Total Motion Pointed Toe Pump $84 (Orig. $120)
- Total Motion Slingback Pump $84 (Orig. $120)
- Braih Perf Sling Wedge $63 (Orig. $110)
