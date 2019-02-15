Timberland takes an extra 30% off sale items including popular boots, apparel, backpacks, more

Timberland is offering an extra 30% off all sale footwear, clothing and accessories. Discount is applied at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. Hiking boots are very on-trend this season (find our guide here) and the Mt Maddsen Lite Boots for men are a must-have. Originally these boots were priced at $110; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $63. They feature a waterproof exterior and lightweight design for added comfort. They also include a molded footbed and shock absorption for support. Even better, this style is available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: