Digitize your notes with Wacom's Bamboo Folio Smartpad at $130 shipped ($70 off, All-time low)

- Feb. 15th 2019 10:02 am ET

$200 $130
Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Bamboo Folio Smartpad Digital Notebook for $129.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Wacom’s Smartpad allows you to digitally record your notes without giving up the feel of writing on physical paper. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and allows you to turn your writing into PDFs and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers.

Wacom Bamboo Folio Smartpad features:

  • Start with a pen in your hand and a clean sheet of paper. Capture your thoughts and ideas. Then turn them into digital, shareable files while you write. When you’re ready to turn the page, just touch a button and Bamboo Folio saves your ideas
  • Use the free, next generation Wacom Inkspace app to convert your handwritten notes to text, edit your digitized notes and export them into JPG, PNG, PDF, SVG, or WILL files
  • Register for the free Inkspace cloud service to convert your handwritten notes to text, intuitively tag your ideas on paper, or export them as DOC format. Sync your ideas with the cloud and forward them to services including Dropbox, Evernote and OneNote
