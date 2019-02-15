Digitize your notes with Wacom’s Bamboo Folio Smartpad at $130 shipped ($70 off, All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Bamboo Folio Smartpad Digital Notebook for $129.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Wacom’s Smartpad allows you to digitally record your notes without giving up the feel of writing on physical paper. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and allows you to turn your writing into PDFs and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers.

Wacom Bamboo Folio Smartpad features: