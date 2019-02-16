Build 3 LEGO space kits w/ the Ideas Women of NASA setup at a new Amazon low of $16

Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas Women of NASA (21312) for $15.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. There are 4 featured women of NASA in this set which lets you enjoy 3 different LEGO builds. From building a posable Hubble Space Telescope with authentic details to a launchpad and Space Shuttle Challenger with 3 removable rocket stages, you’ll enjoy building multiple parts of the NASA space program.
LEGO Ideas Women of NASA features:
- Features 3 LEGO builds illustrating the areas of expertise of the 4 featured women of NASA
- Includes 4 minifigures: Nancy Grace Roman, Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison
- Nancy Grace Roman’s build features a posable Hubble Space Telescope with authentic details and a projected image of a planetary nebula
- Margaret Hamilton’s build features a stack of book elements, representing the books of listings of Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) onboard flight software source code
- Sally Ride and Mae Jemison’s build features a launchpad and Space Shuttle Challenger with 3 removable rocket stages