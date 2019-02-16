Build 3 LEGO space kits w/ the Ideas Women of NASA setup at a new Amazon low of $16

Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas Women of NASA (21312) for $15.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. There are 4 featured women of NASA in this set which lets you enjoy 3 different LEGO builds. From building a posable Hubble Space Telescope with authentic details to a launchpad and Space Shuttle Challenger with 3 removable rocket stages, you’ll enjoy building multiple parts of the NASA space program.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for other LEGO deals? We’ve got several options in our handy guide just for you.

LEGO Ideas Women of NASA features: