Get help in the kitchen & more w/ Lenovo’s Smart Displays from $85 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

- Feb. 16th 2019 11:04 am ET

0

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its 8-inch Smart Display for $84.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Also available in the 10-inch model for $127.49 when the same code is used. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $200 and $250, this beats our last mention by $15 on the 8-inch model and $22.50 on the 10-inch version. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2018. The Smart Display is a great alternative to Google’s Home Hub with a larger speaker and bigger display. Plus, you’re saving $14 over the cost of the Home Hub when it’s on sale like it is right now. Rated 4.4+ stars at Best Buy. Not sure whether you should get a Home Hub or Lenovo’s Smart Display? We have a great explainer just for you that outlines both devices.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for other tech like Apple’s HomePod or Sonos speakers? The Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale has that and more in it, so be sure to check that out before it ends!

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:

Watch programs or surf the Internet with this Lenovo smart display. The 8-inch screen has 1280 x 800 high-definition resolution for clear images, and the integrated Google Assistant function lets you get instant answers to questions as well as reminders of important events. This Lenovo smart display also lets you make video calls.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten

Rakuten
lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide