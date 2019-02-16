Get help in the kitchen & more w/ Lenovo’s Smart Displays from $85 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its 8-inch Smart Display for $84.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Also available in the 10-inch model for $127.49 when the same code is used. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $200 and $250, this beats our last mention by $15 on the 8-inch model and $22.50 on the 10-inch version. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2018. The Smart Display is a great alternative to Google’s Home Hub with a larger speaker and bigger display. Plus, you’re saving $14 over the cost of the Home Hub when it’s on sale like it is right now. Rated 4.4+ stars at Best Buy. Not sure whether you should get a Home Hub or Lenovo’s Smart Display? We have a great explainer just for you that outlines both devices.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features: