Get help in the kitchen & more w/ Lenovo’s Smart Displays from $85 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its 8-inch Smart Display for $84.99 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Also available in the 10-inch model for $127.49 when the same code is used. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $200 and $250, this beats our last mention by $15 on the 8-inch model and $22.50 on the 10-inch version. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2018. The Smart Display is a great alternative to Google’s Home Hub with a larger speaker and bigger display. Plus, you’re saving $14 over the cost of the Home Hub when it’s on sale like it is right now. Rated 4.4+ stars at Best Buy. Not sure whether you should get a Home Hub or Lenovo’s Smart Display? We have a great explainer just for you that outlines both devices.
Nomad Base Station
Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:
Watch programs or surf the Internet with this Lenovo smart display. The 8-inch screen has 1280 x 800 high-definition resolution for clear images, and the integrated Google Assistant function lets you get instant answers to questions as well as reminders of important events. This Lenovo smart display also lets you make video calls.
Google Home Hub returns to $99 shipped (Reg. $129) https://t.co/bpJEPLG1hQ by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/PoZsnqxq0E
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 15, 2019