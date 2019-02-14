Best Buy’s annual Presidents’ Day Sale is now live with deals across just about every category. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get access today, but don’t fret it’s free to sign-up. This promotion becomes available for all tomorrow and runs through Monday. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup today. Head below for deals on Apple’s latest MacBooks, Apple Watch, TVs, smart home gear and more.

Headlining is up to $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The deals start at $2,100 with various configurations available. Generally each of today’s listings are the best offer available by over $100. Features include a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and more. Shop the entire selection here.

Prefer something a bit more lightweight? The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air is discounted by up to $200, which is $50 better than our previous mention. Configurations start at $1,050 with the biggest savings coming on the upgraded models.

Best Buy is also taking $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro. This is a match of our previous mention and the best that we can find. Deals start at $500.

While the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 deal is currently available at Amazon, you can save on higher-end cellular configurations at Best Buy. Those deals start at $309 and are also matched at Amazon. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate.

Other notable deals include: