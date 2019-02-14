Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale: up to $400 off MacBooks, $150 off iPad Pro, HomePod, TVs, more

- Feb. 14th 2019 7:22 am ET

Feature
0

Best Buy’s annual Presidents’ Day Sale is now live with deals across just about every category. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get access today, but don’t fret it’s free to sign-up. This promotion becomes available for all tomorrow and runs through Monday. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup today. Head below for deals on Apple’s latest MacBooks, Apple Watch, TVs, smart home gear and more.

Headlining is up to $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The deals start at $2,100 with various configurations available. Generally each of today’s listings are the best offer available by over $100. Features include a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and more. Shop the entire selection here.

Prefer something a bit more lightweight? The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air is discounted by up to $200, which is $50 better than our previous mention. Configurations start at $1,050 with the biggest savings coming on the upgraded models.

Best Buy is also taking $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro. This is a match of our previous mention and the best that we can find. Deals start at $500.

While the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 deal is currently available at Amazon, you can save on higher-end cellular configurations at Best Buy. Those deals start at $309 and are also matched at Amazon. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate.

Other notable deals include:

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple iPad HDTV Mac Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp