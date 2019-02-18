Drink this 12-pack of Muscle Milk for a boost of protein, vitamins, and other nutrients: $9 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Muscle Milk Vanilla Crème Protein Shake for $8.82 shipped when signing up for Subscribe & Save. Available for 40 cents more without Subscribe & Save. Today’s deal is 40% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Each one of these shakes contains 25 grams of protein, or 50% of the typical daily value, providing your body with the nutrients it needs to build strength faster. Additionally, these are a great source of vitamin A, C, and D, helping you lead a healthier life with minimal effort required. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Note: If you sign up for Subscribe & Save, be sure to set a reminder to cancel it and prevent future charges.

Work out anywhere with this Resistance Band Set for $8. With five different stretch levels, you’ll be able to work your way up and back down when your muscles need a break to recover. These resistance bands will help you tone legs, arms, waist, and so much more.

12-pack of Muscle Milk Protein Shake features:

EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE – MUSCLE MILK GENUINE Protein Shakes include a blend of high quality proteins that help fuel workout recovery, provide sustained energy and help build strength in a gluten free formula

WORKOUT. RECOVER. MOVE FORWARD. MOVE FAST. – 25g high quality protein; 160 calories; 0g – <1g sugar; 5g fiber; Excellent source of antioxidant vitamins A and C; Excellent source of Vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus for strong bones

USAGE – MUSCLE MILK Genuine shakes can be used pre-workout, post-workout or as an anytime protein-rich meal option or snack