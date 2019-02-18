Soothe those tax season blues w/ a Brother AiO AirPrint Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $125)

- Feb. 18th 2019 2:30 pm ET

$100
0

Amazon offers the Brother All-in-One DCPL2550DW Compact Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $160, it’s been closer to $125 in recent months. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This model sports AirPrint compatibility, built-in LCD display and scan/print/copy capabilities. Ideal for tax season when it’s time to print reports and scan in various documents. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up some extra toner and be ready for that dreaded low ink message. Amazon offers a 1,200 yield cartridge for $42.

Brother DCPL2550DW Laser Printer features:

  • FLEXIBLE PRINTING – The Brother Digital Multifunction Copier offers flexible printing and scanning features including duplex (two-sided) printing and the ability to handle multiple sizes of paper, including card stock, envelopes, and more, to allow you to create professional-looking documents
  • DYNAMIC FEATURES – Perfect for the home or small office, this digital copier (replacement for the DCPL2540DW) has a 250-sheet paper capacity, which improves efficiency by requiring fewer refills of legal or letter-sized paper
  • ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY – A 50-sheet automatic document feeder saves you time with multiple-page copy and scan features. A built-in Ethernet network interface allows for sharing with multiple users on your network or connect locally to a single computer via its USB interface
$100

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Brother

Brother

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp