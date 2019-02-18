Soothe those tax season blues w/ a Brother AiO AirPrint Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $125)

Amazon offers the Brother All-in-One DCPL2550DW Compact Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $160, it’s been closer to $125 in recent months. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This model sports AirPrint compatibility, built-in LCD display and scan/print/copy capabilities. Ideal for tax season when it’s time to print reports and scan in various documents. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up some extra toner and be ready for that dreaded low ink message. Amazon offers a 1,200 yield cartridge for $42.

Brother DCPL2550DW Laser Printer features: