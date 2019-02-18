Upgrade your setup w/ a CORSAIR M65 ELITE RGB mouse $40, G.SKILL mechanical keyboard $53

Amazon offers the CORSAIR M65 ELITE RGB Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is one of the first major drops we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. CORSAIR is one of the best names in the business when it comes to gaming accessories, and this M65 ELITE mouse is no exception. Featuring up to an 18,000 DPI sensor, RGB coloring, an adjustable sniper button, and more, this mouse is sure to up your game like none other. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780R MX On the Fly Macro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $52.99 shipped at NeweggFlash. For comparison, Amazon sells it exclusively to Prime members at $88 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This keyboard is perfect for those who want to upgrade from an old membrane model and enjoy the benefits of clicky mechanical switches. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

CORSAIR M65 ELITE RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Premium Durable Anodized Aluminum Frame: Built to withstand a lifetime of gaming.

CORSAIR’s Most Advanced Optical Gaming Sensor:Native 18,000 DPI, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, gives you total sensitivity customization and ultra-accurate tracking.

Advanced Tunable Weight System: Adjust M65 RGB Elite’s center of gravity to suit your grip, or reduce its weight to just 97g.

Eight Fully Programmable Buttons: Get the most from your games with the ability to remap or assign custom macros to every click.

Ultra-Durable Omron Switches: Rated for more than 50 million clicks.

Precision Sniper Button: Ergonomically placed sniper button to instantly reduce sensitivity for crucial shots.