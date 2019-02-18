Get the oil out of your diet w/ an Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer for $40 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1802) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, similar models go for $70 at Walmart and Amazon’s third-party sellers have it starting at $57. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It features a digital touch display, built-in timer, removable basket/pan and can “heat up foods with little to no oil at all.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is a pretty competitive price tag for any air fryer of this capacity. The normally quite affordable Chefman 3.5 Liter option sells for $60 and this BELLA, which is significantly smaller as 2.5 liters, goes for the same price as today’s deal.

Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer: