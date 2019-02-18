Get the oil out of your diet w/ an Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer for $40 shipped (Reg. $70+)

- Feb. 18th 2019 9:00 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $40
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1802) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, similar models go for $70 at Walmart and Amazon’s third-party sellers have it starting at $57. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It features a digital touch display, built-in timer, removable basket/pan and can “heat up foods with little to no oil at all.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is a pretty competitive price tag for any air fryer of this capacity. The normally quite affordable Chefman 3.5 Liter option sells for $60 and this BELLA, which is significantly smaller as 2.5 liters, goes for the same price as today’s deal.

Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Make your favorite food a healthy indulgence with this Emerald air fryer. It lets you fry, roast, bake or grill without the use of oils or fat, and the digital touch display with built-in timer makes programming effortless. This Emerald air fryer has a fully removable basket for hassle-free serving when food is done.

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $40

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Emerald

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard