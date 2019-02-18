Say goodbye to flaky Wi-Fi w/ a Google mesh network for $211.50 (Reg. $250, today only)

Feb. 18th 2019

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Wi-Fi (3-pack) for $211.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $35+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we’ve seen since 2018’s holiday sales came to a close. Google Wi-Fi can be managed using an easy-to-use smartphone app that even lets you pause Wi-Fi on specific devices. While this feature is marketed as a parental control, it’s also handy if there is a gizmo hogging precious bandwidth. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re unconvinced that you need a Google-branded solution, have a look at Tenda Mesh Network for $140. Like Google Wi-Fi, this comes with three nodes. Each node covers up to 2,000 sq. ft, providing a Wi-Fi blanket that can easily span large homes.

Google Wi-Fi features:

  • A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
  • Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

Google

