Kenwood’s 7-inch In-Dash Receiver brings CarPlay + Android Auto to your ride for $374 (Reg. $450)

- Feb. 18th 2019 8:30 am ET

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Kenwood eXcelon DDX9904S Seven-inch CarPlay and Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $374 shipped. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate, comes within $14 of our previous mention from July 2018 and is the second lowest offer we’ve tracked. Kenwood’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Kenwood’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of the CarPlay or Android Auto functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Kenwood eXcelon In-Dash Receiver features:

  • 6.95 inch Wide VGA Color LCD Display with LED Backlight
  • Glossy Capacitive Touch Panel
  • Motorized 7 Step Tilt Angle Adjust
  • Bluetooth Built-in (Hands-Free Profile / Audio Profile(A2DP) / AVRCP1.5 / SPP)
  • Android Rapid Charge
  • 2 RCA Video Inputs for Rear View Camera(Parking Guide Line) Front View Camera

