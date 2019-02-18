Kenwood’s 7-inch In-Dash Receiver brings CarPlay + Android Auto to your ride for $374 (Reg. $450)

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Kenwood eXcelon DDX9904S Seven-inch CarPlay and Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $374 shipped. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate, comes within $14 of our previous mention from July 2018 and is the second lowest offer we’ve tracked. Kenwood’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Kenwood’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of the CarPlay or Android Auto functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

Kenwood eXcelon In-Dash Receiver features: