Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 70% off with suits, outerwear & more from $18, today only

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 70% off sitewide during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping on all orders. The most notable deal from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Light Gray Slim Fit Suit for $175, which is over $500 off the original rate. This suit is great for special occasions and its gray color is modern and sleek. It also can be worn year-round by switching up the ties each season.

Another great option is the Pronto Uomo Black Tic Classic Car Coat that’s on sale for $120. That’s down from its original rate of $300 and its timeless design can be worn for years to come. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include: