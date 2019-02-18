Michael Kors Presidents’ Day Sale offers an extra 25% off sale items: wallets, handbags, more

Michael Kors Presidents’ Day Sale is currently offering an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25 at checkout. VIP Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? Join for free) Update your everyday handbag with the Michael Kors Gramercy Large Leather Satchel for $161, which is down from its original rate of $358. This bag is spacious and can be held as a crossbody, handbag, or over-the-shoulder. Its gold detailing adds a luxurious touch and a magnetic fastening will help to keep your items secure. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: