Michael Kors Presidents’ Day Sale offers an extra 25% off sale items: wallets, handbags, more

Michael Kors Presidents’ Day Sale is currently offering an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25 at checkout. VIP Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? Join for free) Update your everyday handbag with the Michael Kors Gramercy Large Leather Satchel for $161, which is down from its original rate of $358. This bag is spacious and can be held as a crossbody, handbag, or over-the-shoulder. Its gold detailing adds a luxurious touch and a magnetic fastening will help to keep your items secure. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Quilted Nylon Packable Down Vest $37 (Orig. $198)
- Odin Leather Billfold Wallet $29 (Orig. $88)
- Camouflage Nylon Duffle Bag $149 (Orig. $398)
- Harrison Leather Briefcase $224 (Orig. $498)
- Cotton Polo Shirt $37 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Gramercy Large Leather Satchel $161 (Orig. $358)
- Ginny Leather Crossbody $80 (Orig. $178)
- Oversize Bradshaw Gold-Tone Watch $97 (Orig. $250)
- Raven Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag $97 (Orig. $250)
- Sinclair Leather Ankle Boot $90 (Orig. $185)
- …and even more deals…