Enjoy an upgraded look in your home w/ these 16.4-Ft. LED light strips from $5.50 Prime shipped

- Feb. 18th 2019 5:39 pm ET

0

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 16.4-Foot Dimmable LED Light Strip Kit for $8.52 Prime shipped when you use the code A9VH5CFV at checkout. Regularly around $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. For those who just need white light and not RGBW like Philips Hue offers, this is a much more budget-friendly way to upgrade your home. If you think you’d miss the smarts of something like Philips Hue, that can easily be remedied with a Wi-Fi-connected outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The above power strip runs off of a normal 12V wall plug, and if you already have some of those lying around the house, check out this 16.4-Foot LED Light Strip for just $5.39 Prime shipped from Minger via Amazon when you use the code MDAL967N at checkout. Regularly closer to $10, this is a much more budget-friendly way to add ambient lighting to your home if you already have compatible power adapters.

Minger Dimmable LED Light Strip Kit features:

  • Dimmable: Unique design and development of a simple controller convenient to adjust brightness, the brightness by switch dimmer( included).
  • Super Bright and Safe to Use: This 16.4ft strip light includes 300 bright LEDs. And the working voltage is 12V (A UL Listed Power Adaptor is included), extremely Low Heat. It is touchable.
  • Easy Installation: Designated Glue Super Self-adhesive back with adhesive tape for safe and easy application, do not worry about falling off.
  • Widely Use: The strip has excellent heat dissipation, making it much more durable. It very suitable for living room, kitchen, under cabinet, dining room, bedroom, party, stairway, wedding, etc.
  • Standard Kit: Come with LED strips,A UL Listed power adaptor and a dimmer.

