Anker’s Eufy smart home sale includes Alexa speakers, scales, outlets and more from $15

- Feb. 18th 2019 2:00 pm ET

0

EufyHome (an Anker sister-brand) via Amazon is offering its Genie Smart Speaker with Alexa for $14.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $20 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in 2019. In our hands-on review, we called it an “easy purchase with little chance for regret.” This is the lowest current entry-point into the world of Alexa. This speaker offers everything found in Echo Dot for less. Rated 3.6/5 stars. More Eufy deals below.

Other notable Eufy deals include:

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker with Alexa:

Once connected to your home’s 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network (5GHz networks not supported), voice interaction with your home opens up. Control all your Alexa-compatible smart devices, find out if you should carry an umbrella today, stream your favorite playlists and more just by asking Genie.

