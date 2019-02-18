Anker’s Eufy smart home sale includes Alexa speakers, scales, outlets and more from $15

EufyHome (an Anker sister-brand) via Amazon is offering its Genie Smart Speaker with Alexa for $14.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $20 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in 2019. In our hands-on review, we called it an “easy purchase with little chance for regret.” This is the lowest current entry-point into the world of Alexa. This speaker offers everything found in Echo Dot for less. Rated 3.6/5 stars. More Eufy deals below.
Other notable Eufy deals include:
- RoboVac 11: $180 (Reg. $270)
- 2-pack Smart Plug Mini: $26 (Reg. $40)
- SpaceView Baby Monitor: $119 (Reg. $160)
- Smart Scale C1: $25.50 (Reg. $30)
Eufy Genie Smart Speaker with Alexa:
Once connected to your home’s 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network (5GHz networks not supported), voice interaction with your home opens up. Control all your Alexa-compatible smart devices, find out if you should carry an umbrella today, stream your favorite playlists and more just by asking Genie.