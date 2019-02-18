When it comes to buying robots, there is a vast supply of options to consider. Many of the choices available aim to not only be fun to interact with, but are also educational and help users learn how to code. Not all robots are created equal as the Sharp RoBoHoN robot line-up has much loftier goals than many of Amazon’s best-sellers.
Sharp is showing a continued interest in developing RoBoHoN. The company has announced new and updated models that are now available for pre-order. The second generation includes three robots distinguished by one that is always seated, and another that walks and connect to Wi-Fi, and finally, a top-tier walking option that also wields LTE connectivity.
Features
Up to this point, robots have largely been viewed as toys. While many sci-fi films and TV shows tend to show off futuristic models capable of changing life as we know it, the current offerings have yet to offer life-altering features.
Even though the latest Sharp RoBoHoN robots are, for the most part, the same, they do offer some features that could help take some tasks off the plate of humans. One example includes providing instructions, information, and more to folks in need of assistance at locations at many different types of businesses.
This type of assistance is made possible through apps made by Sharp. RoBoHoN robots are currently able to store 30 apps, but according to the company, this number will increase over time to accommodate an over 50% increase that will allow for a total of 46.
When compared to the previous generation RoBoHoN lineup, Sharp claims that users will see speedier reactions and responses. This is always a welcomed improvement for every type of technology, especially the kind that is meant to mimic human interactions.
While it may not wield Alexa or Google Assistant, RoBoHoN is still able to control select smart home gear like Aquos Android TVs and air conditioners. For those willing to pay for a subscription, Sharp’s robots will also be able to become smart home cameras, allowing owners to have a look at their space remotely.
Pricing & Availability
All three models of Sharp’s latest RoBoHoN Robot line-up are available for pre-order starting today. Those looking to order a unit can pick the Lite model that will always remain seated for 79,000 yen (about $715), a unit with Wi-Fi and the ability to walk for 120,000 yen (roughly $1,085), and an LTE-equipped option for 180,000 yen ($1,630). Sharp plans to ship its RoBoHoN robots beginning on February 27th, 2019.