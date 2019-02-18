When it comes to buying robots, there is a vast supply of options to consider. Many of the choices available aim to not only be fun to interact with, but are also educational and help users learn how to code. Not all robots are created equal as the Sharp RoBoHoN robot line-up has much loftier goals than many of Amazon’s best-sellers.

Sharp is showing a continued interest in developing RoBoHoN. The company has announced new and updated models that are now available for pre-order. The second generation includes three robots distinguished by one that is always seated, and another that walks and connect to Wi-Fi, and finally, a top-tier walking option that also wields LTE connectivity.

Features

Up to this point, robots have largely been viewed as toys. While many sci-fi films and TV shows tend to show off futuristic models capable of changing life as we know it, the current offerings have yet to offer life-altering features.

Even though the latest Sharp RoBoHoN robots are, for the most part, the same, they do offer some features that could help take some tasks off the plate of humans. One example includes providing instructions, information, and more to folks in need of assistance at locations at many different types of businesses.

This type of assistance is made possible through apps made by Sharp. RoBoHoN robots are currently able to store 30 apps, but according to the company, this number will increase over time to accommodate an over 50% increase that will allow for a total of 46.