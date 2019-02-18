Soylent offers 20% off its meal replacement drinks and accessories w/ deals starting from $3

The nutrition company Soylent is now offering 20% off for Presidents’ Day. Simply use code PREZDAY20 to redeem the discount. The code appears to be working on just about everything across the site, but one standout is the Soylent Drink meal replacements in various flavors. Regularly $39 or so, you can now grab the 12-pack for $31.20 shipped. However, if you opt for Soylent’s Subscribe & Save program on the listing page, the total drops to $29.64. These 12-packs go for about $39 on Amazon as well (when they are in stock) and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

With your savings you can also use the code above to knock the Soylent Blender Bottles down to just $3.20. However, you might also want some Soylent Meal Replacement in powder form to go with it. Down from the regular $26 or so, you can get the 2-packs for just $19.76 using the code above and Subscribe & Save.

Soylent Drink: