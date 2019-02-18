Command up to four devices w/ this budget-friendly smart outlets from $20.50 Prime shipped

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Teckin Wi-Fi-connected Smart Outlet 4-Pack for $28.69 shipped when you use the code TD5K3RM5 at checkout. Regularly closer to $36, this is around 20% off the going rate and is the best available. Making your entire house smart can be expensive. This 4-pack of smart outlets can give you voice control on lamps, coffee makers, TVs, and more at one budget-friendly price. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Maybe you just need to make two devices smart. If so, Oittm Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi-connected Smart Plugs for $20.64 Prime shipped when you use the code V6NUD64Y at checkout (Reg. $35). You’ll get a different style of outlet here, and only two included in the package, but save close to $10 overall. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re picking up these smart outlets, be sure to grab a budget-friendly LED light strip from $5.50 Prime shipped. Though they don’t have built-in Wi-Fi-connectivity, you can use one of these smart plugs to add voice control to your new lighting.

Teckin Smart Outlet features:

Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google home assistant and IFTTT, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug SP10 works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Get ready to have a smart home and create customized schedule to automatically turn on and off any home Electronics or appliances such as lamps, Christmas Lighting, coffee maker, etc

Simply plug TECKIN mini outlet into an electrical outlet, connect a device to the Smart Plug, and wirelessly control your device using a tablet or phone. A secured 2.4GHz WiFi network is required.