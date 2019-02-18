Record crucial moments before & after a crash w/ these dual dash cameras from $109 shipped

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its N2 1080p Dual Dash Camera for $108.79 shipped when you use the code OZ8HJYPL at checkout. Regularly $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I’d say that a dash camera is a must-have for any vehicle as it can provide crucial information in the times of an accident or car break-in. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

We also spotted the N2 Pro 1440p/1080p Dual Dash Camera down to $149.99 shipped from Vantrue via Amazon when you use the code AC9OJ4G4 at checkout. Note: This dash camera is shipped directly from Vantrue and can take up to 2-3 weeks for delivery as it’s not fulfilled by Amazon. Regularly $200, this is a match for what we normally see it fall to and is the best available. You’re getting a nicer build, higher-quality recording when using a single lens, and more in this upgrade dash camera. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a microSD card as neither camera comes with one. This 32GB model from Samsung is just $8 Prime shipped and will stores multiple days worth of recordings before erasing the oldest footage.

For more of our favorite dash cameras to fit any budget, be sure to swing by our roundup. We’ve got multiple models to choose from and break it down for you on which would be the best for your scenarios.

Vantrue N2 Dual Dash Camera features:

Dual cam recording simultaneously captures the license plates cars as well as road signs with 1440x1080P@30fps (front) and the cabin 1280x720P@30fps. Single front cam recording, Full-HD 1920×1080 P@30fps resolution of front cam provides great sharp video quality and super night vision. Small and smart dual lens in one body dash camera equipped with F/2.0 aperture, 6 glasses lens and efficient processors captures more details.