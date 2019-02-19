AmazonBasics’ Hiker Backpack fits your 13-inch MacBook, a DSLR and more at $26 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Hiker Camera and MacBook Backpack in black for $26.12 shipped. That’s good for a $24 discount from the going rate, is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen. The AmazonBasics Hiker backpack has room for a DSLR, a 13-inch laptop, padded, re-configurable side pockets and more. Plus, it even includes a rain cover to keep your gear nice and dry. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.
Use your savings to complete your new on-the-go setup with a matching highly-rated $15 waterproof cable organizer.
AmazonBasics Hiker MacBook Backpack features:
- Durable yet ultra-lightweight outdoor camera backpack for hikers and other sports enthusiasts
- Can hold an SLR camera body with lens attached, plus a camera flash, charger and batteries
- Padded, re-configurable side pocket offers easy camera access; padded back compartment for storing a tablet or laptop up to 13 inches
- Top-loading upper compartment with headphone cable access and drawstring closure; drawstrings can be used to hang hiking poles
- Side pocket for a tripod or monopod; front pocket; padded back and shoulder straps; adjustable waist strap