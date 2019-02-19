Aukey’s Ten-Port Powered USB 3.0 Desktop Hub drops to $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Ten-Port Powered USB 3.0 Desktop Hub for $21.99 Prime shipped when code XG3LSA22 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. This ten-port desktop hub brings seven USB 3.0 and three USB 2 ports to your Mac and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 80 customers.
Those with a newer USB-C MacBook who want to take advantage of the hub can use their saving towards the highly-rated nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter.
Aukey Ten-Port Powered USB 3.0 Desktop Hub features:
- Turn a single USB 3.0 port on your laptop or desktop computer into seven USB 3.0 data ports (data transfer rates up to 5Gbps) and three a I power Adaptive charging ports (charge all iOS and Android devices at up to 2.4a)
- Massively expand the connectivity and capabilities of your computer at home or the office. Use all your peripherals and memory media without troublesome switching—and charge devices too
- This powered hub (with 48W power adapter) delivers higher data transfer and charging performance. It operates effectively even with many devices connected, and supports rapid data transfer to and from both powered and non-powered hard drives