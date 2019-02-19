Master reverse parking w/ this wireless backup camera kit for $96.50 shipped (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its T1400 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $96.55 shipped when you use the code NMJD3IRC at checkout. Regularly more than $140, this is just a few bucks over our last mention and is the best available. This backup camera system requires just a single wire that taps into your reverse wire because the rest of the system is wireless. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a dash camera instead of a backup camera? We’ve got those for you too! Aukey has multiple models from $49.50 and Vantrue records both inside and out from $109.

AUTO-VOX T1400 Wireless Backup Camera features: