Master reverse parking w/ this wireless backup camera kit for $96.50 shipped (Reg. $140)

- Feb. 19th 2019 6:22 pm ET

0

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its T1400 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $96.55 shipped when you use the code NMJD3IRC at checkout. Regularly more than $140, this is just a few bucks over our last mention and is the best available. This backup camera system requires just a single wire that taps into your reverse wire because the rest of the system is wireless. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a dash camera instead of a backup camera? We’ve got those for you too! Aukey has multiple models from $49.50 and Vantrue records both inside and out from $109.

AUTO-VOX T1400 Wireless Backup Camera features:

T1400U features a wireless design which makes it easy for DIY installation. The image signal on the rear view mirror camera is transmitted wirelessly. You don’t have to run a video cable below your vehicle.It throws away the traditional complicated cable routing.1. Attach the mirror and plug the car charger. 2. Connect red wire of the transmitter to reverse light(+) and black wire to any metal ground screw. 3. Install backup camera to the wireless transmitter.

