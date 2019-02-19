Enjoy the perfect cup of joe w/ Calphalon’s special brew coffee maker at $80 (50% off)

Amazon offers the Calphalon Special Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $160, it still fetches as much at Home Depot and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked at Amazon historically. With precise brewing temperatures and coffee strength adjustment, you’ll always have the perfect cup of joe. Plus, there’s a fresh brew timer to tell you when the last pot of coffee was made and a delay brew function to make sure you always wake up to the smell of a fresh pot. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly approach, the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is $26 shipped at Amazon and will provide you with an ample amount of caffeine to get you going. Just know it doesn’t have the temperature control or strength adjustment and you get what the coffee maker gives you.

Calphalon Special Brew Coffee Maker features: